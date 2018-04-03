Kansas City police looking for person of interest in 2016 homici - KCTV5

Kansas City police looking for person of interest in 2016 homicide case

Police in Kansas City are asking the public for help in locating a man who's considered a person of interest in a 2016 homicide investigation. 

Deric Canady, 23, is wanted in connection to the November 2016 homicide that happened at 55th and Forest in Kansas City. 

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas City Police Department's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

