Smithville man, 41, missing since Easter

The Smithville Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man who has not been seen since Easter.

Nic R. Allen, 41, has been missing since 1 p.m. on Sunday.

He was last seen in the 300 block of West Summit Street in Smithville.

Allen is 6'1", weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black ski cap, black jacket, dark gray sweat pants and white shoes.

Police say he might be on foot to Joplin, MO. He suffers from schizophrenia, according to police.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately or the Smithville Police Department at 816-532-0500.

