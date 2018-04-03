Here's a look at how much Kansas Citians are spending on weddings this year

If you’ve recently been part of a wedding, or attended a wedding, or gotten married yourself, then you know the painful truth of just how expensive it is. (Graphicstock)

If you’ve recently been part of a wedding, or attended a wedding, or gotten married yourself, then you know the painful truth of just how expensive it is.

However, numbers from a few new reports give you a very specific idea of just how much it’s going to hurt.

The projected average cost this year? It looks to be closer to $36,000. According to the wedding website, the Knot - the average price of a wedding in 2017 was just above $35,000.

Kansas City spends a little less on average at about $23,000. This is because of costs doubling in bigger cities like New York.

The survey from Bankrate.com said being in the wedding party will cost you on average $728.

And that includes everything from attending the wedding, the gift, attire, as well as attending bachelorette and bachelor parties and wedding showers," said Robert Barba, a Bankrate analyst.

If you're close family or friends with the couple, plan to spend $628. Even if they are part of your distant family or a fringe friend group, the survey says you'll still spend $372.

"There's no reason you shouldn't start saving the minute you see that ring pop up on your Facebook feed or Instagram," Barba added.

The Knot says some couples are opting to spend money on one-of-a-kind experience, like an unexpected band, an Insta-worthy venue or foodie caliber eats. Most couples still opt for the traditional registry. But many also want the universal gift - money.

Especially as people wait until they are older, and more established in their careers, to get married.

The wedding trends fit into the typical millennial gift-giving mindset - experiences rather than something you can buy in a store. So when you get that save-the-date, expect the unexpected.

