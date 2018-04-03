Police investigating after 3 men found dead inside KCK duplex

Officers are on the scene of a triple homicide at a Kansas City, KS duplex. (KCTV5)

The three men had been dead inside the duplex for 12 hours before police arrived.

A neighbor saw one of the men laying in the doorway to the house and was on his way to call police when officers arrived.

“My kids’ mother told me that once I got back here, if I saw the door still open and him there that I should call and let somebody know," neighbor Larry Saunders said. “It kind of makes you wonder and worry a lot more than you should.”

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the people found dead inside the duplex.

No other details are available at this time. Refresh this page for updates.

