Tuesday marks final day for voters to apply for ballot to fund KC Streetcar extension

Kansas City voters have already said they want the KC Streetcar tracks extended from Union Station to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

But the question of who will foot the bill, remains.

Tuesday is the deadline for people living near the proposed line to apply for a mail-in ballot and vote for approval of the funding structure.

The vote is the third and final for the Main Street extension.

Records show that only 10-percent of registered voters had turned in applications for a ballot but officials are hopeful applications will increase on Tuesday.

Nearly 30,000 people live in the area stretching from the Missouri River to 53rd Street and between State Line Road and Campbell Street.

“Having this vote is important because it shows that the local community is supporting us with money but we also need to figure out our budget strategy for design and construction of this project,” said Donna Mandelbaum, Communications Director for the KC Streetcar Authority.

If voters pass the measure, they would be saying yes to a one-percent sales tax within the area. After that, it’s up to the city to get federal funding for the project.

“This will act as a spine for our regional transit system, which includes all of our buses across state lines,” Mandelbaum said. “So, this is not something that was just created since we started operating downtown lines but it’s been in the plans and works for years.”

Although the last hurdle has yet to be cleared, the project is moving forward.

Ride KC is asking the community to an open house to get input into what the extension should look like, where the tracks should be and where it should stop.

“There are four things we need to consider with the streetcar project. It’s cost efficiency, operation efficiency, public input and safety,” Mandelbaum added.

The open house is scheduled for between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Christian Church, located at Main Street.

After the meeting, the team will come back to the public with new designs, as the voting for the streetcar funding ends in June.

