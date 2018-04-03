Kansas City woman charged after elderly woman mistreated

Victoria Bejarano, 22, was arrested Monday afternoon after being charged on March 28, with felony mistreating of an elderly person for over $5,000. (JOCO Sheriff)

A Kansas City woman has been arrested and charged after police say she mistreated an elderly woman in Johnson County, KS.

Victoria Bejarano, 22, was arrested Monday afternoon after being charged March 28 with felony mistreating of an elderly person for over $5,000.

Court documents say Bejarano used deception to take control of an elderly person’s finances and, or personal property valued between $5,000 and $25,000.

Authorities say the woman was born in 1920, making her either 97 or 98 years old.

Bejarano is being held on $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.