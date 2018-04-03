Kansas City woman arrested, charged after elderly woman mistreat - KCTV5

Kansas City woman arrested, charged after elderly woman mistreated

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A Kansas City, MO, woman has been arrested and charged after police say she mistreated an elderly woman in Johnson County, KS.

Victoria Bejarano, 22, was arrested Monday afternoon after being charged on March 28, with felony mistreating of an elderly person for over $5,000.

Court documents say Bejarano used deception to take control of an elderly person’s finances and, or personal property valued between $5,000 and $25,000.

Authorities say the woman was born in 1920, making her either 97 or 98 years old.

Bejarano is being held on $150,000 bond.

