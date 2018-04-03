Kansas City woman arrested, charged after elderly woman mistreated

The designer of the Schlitterbahn water slide that caused the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.More >
The designer of the Schlitterbahn water slide that caused the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.More >
A woman says her family has kicked off a Disney cruise because she was pregnantMore >
A woman says her family has kicked off a Disney cruise because she was pregnantMore >
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.More >
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.More >
The Overland Park Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.More >
The Overland Park Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.More >
Survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break Monday to new security measures that some students said made them feel like they were in prison.More >
Survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break Monday to new security measures that some students said made them feel like they were in prison.More >
ESPN is officially in the morning TV game. On Monday, for the first time in 10 years the sports network did not run "SportsCenter" on its flagship station in the morning.More >
ESPN is officially in the morning TV game. On Monday, for the first time in 10 years the sports network did not run "SportsCenter" on its flagship station in the morning.More >
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >
Overwhelmed with sadness, friends of murder victim Theresa Christman want answers and justice.More >
Overwhelmed with sadness, friends of murder victim Theresa Christman want answers and justice.More >