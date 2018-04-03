KCPD officer hospitalized after suspect's vehicle hits police cruiser near 83rd, Forest

The incident started at about 1:09 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop the driver of a silver Pontiac for a traffic violation near 77th Street and Lydia Avenue. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City police officer was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after the officer’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle being sought by the department.

The incident started at about 1:09 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop the driver of a silver Pontiac for a traffic violation near 77th Street and Lydia Avenue.

Police say the driver of the Pontiac fled and officers did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle was later seen by other officers when it entered an apartment complex near 82nd Street and Troost Avenue.

An officer drove through the complex to canvas the area. While the officer attempted to turn east onto 83rd Street from Forest Avenue, the Pontiac was traveling west on 83rd without its headlights on. The Pontiac hit the officer’s vehicle on its front-left corner, making it undrivable.

The driver of the Pontiac fled on foot and was later arrested.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor neck and shoulder pain.

