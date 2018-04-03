Overland Park PD searching for missing, at-risk woman

Olivia Bohnen was last seen at about 8 a.m. Monday near 115th Street and Grant Street. (OPPD)

The Overland Park Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.

Olivia Bohnen was last seen at about 8 a.m. Monday near 115th Street and Grant Street.

Bohnen is described as being, 5-foot tall and weighing 125 pounds. Officials say she has short, black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Chicago Cubs jacket, gray sweatpants, and pink shoes.

Officials say Bohnen is an at-risk adult whose parents are very worried about her welfare.

Anyone with information about Bohnen or her whereabouts is asked to call the OPPD (913) 895-6300.

