Friends of Theresa Christman seek answers, justice following her murder

Overwhelmed with sadness, friends of murder victim Theresa Christman want answers and justice.

Christman, 36, was found dead in Sheffield Park near a wooded area. Hours after her body was discovered, Kansas City police determined her death was a homicide, the second homicide near the park in the last year.

Colette Rodriguez worked with Christman and says she was with her hours before she disappeared.

“She said she would meet me at work at 9:30," Rodriguez said. "As she was driving off, she rolled the window and said I will see you at 11:30, which means she was going to Independence. That’s the last time I heard from her.”

Five days later, her body was discovered.

She was a mother of four and is being remembered for her charisma and making others smile.

“If you were having a bad day, she would pick up you," Rodriguez said. "I just feel horrible that I wasn’t able to do the same for her.”

Loved ones hope the tragedies will draw attention from city leaders to an area they say invites crime.

There have been no arrests in the case.

