Oak Grove teen battling cancer on way to Thunder game

An Oak Grove teen coping with terminal cancer is one day away from fulfilling one of his top bucket list items.

Jordan Rodriguez is close to meeting Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rodriguez was honored at a high school basketball game earlier this year and was honored with his own jersey and letter jacket.

He was cancer-free for a year after a three-year battle with a brain tumor – but then it returned – in his tailbone, spine and chest.

The Thunder heard about his wish to watch an NBA game in person after a Raytown-based camera man who freelances for team passed along KCTV5's story.

They offered up not just four tickets, but dinner at the team restaurant and one-on-one time during practice.

And the game is not just any game - the Thunder are playing the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA champions and one of the other teams Rodriguez wanted to see, along with the Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.