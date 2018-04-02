Burglars target Blue Springs strip mall

Burglars tried to bust their way into several Blue Springs businesses over the weekend.

It was early in the morning when thieves walked along the backside of a strip mall off of 7 Highway and tried to pry their way into nearly every business.

It was a nasty wake up call for the owner of the Triple Black Tattoo studio when the alarm company called him.

He quickly checked out his live surveillance camera and couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"He saw an arm coming to the back door trying to unlatch the chain," said employee Hazem Abu Omar. "Pathetic..sad."

Blue Springs police rushed to the scene but were not able to catch them.

"For the people who work here, it's a sad reminder there are people out there who will gladly help themselves to anything that doesn't belong to them," Omar said.

