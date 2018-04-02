K-State's Barry Brown declares for NBA Draft, but will not hire agent

Kansas State guard Barry Brown is declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Brown will not hire an agent, thus keeping his college eligibility alive for now.

"I would like to start by thanking God for the opportunity and allowing me to be in the position I am in," Brown said in a tweet. "Thank you to all of the supporters of myself and the Wildcat Nation."

Brown averaged 15.9 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

