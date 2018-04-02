Kansas House rejects $522M boost in school aid

The Kansas House has rejected a proposal to phase in a $522 million increase in aid to the state's public schools over five years.

The vote Monday was 65-55 against giving first-round approval to a bill that Republican leaders believed would meet a Kansas Supreme Court mandate to boost education funding.

The court ruled in October that the state's current spending of more than $4 billion a year is not sufficient under the state constitution.

Leaders of the House's GOP majority immediately scheduled another debate on school funding for Tuesday.

Many Democrats did not think the spending increase was big enough, while some conservative Republicans wouldn't support the increase in the bill.

GOP leaders said the measure was about as much as the state could afford without increasing taxes.

