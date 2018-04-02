Audiobook 42 years overdue returned to Johnson County Library

The audiobook, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain, dates back before the time of CDs and even audio cassettes, so outdated the library has no way to play it. (KCTV5)

An audiobook 42 years overdue was returned to the Johnson County Library.

It was a pleasant surprise at the Corinth Branch located at 8100 Mission Rd.

The audiobook, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain, dates back before the time of CDs and even audio cassettes, so outdated the library has no way to play it. It is made up of six vinyls and was first a checked out in December 1975, not long after the library first opened.

"We can see this person checked it out in March and renewed it in April of 1976," librarian Megan Bannen said.

And that’s the last time anyone at the library saw it, until Friday that is.

Bannen was on her way out when the record jacket caught her attention. It was sitting on top of the donation bin.

If you flip over to the backside of the record, you can actually see there is braille on the flip side. The audiobook was originally made solely for the blind by the Government of Congress.

And the fee for an audiobook that is 42 years overdue?

"You know, I don’t know how much we were charging for overdue books in 1976. Currently, we charge $.30 a day, but we do cap at $6 an item. So the maximum fee for this item would be $6," Bannen said.

As for the future of the vinyl audiobook, librarians are still figuring what to do with it next.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.