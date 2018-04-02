Olathe Northwest student arrested after bringing unloaded gun into school

A school staff member was informed about 8:40 a.m. Monday that a student may have brought a firearm into the building. The school is located at 21300 College Blvd. (KCTV5)

An Olathe Northwest High School student was taken into custody Monday after bringing an unloaded gun to school.

A school staff member was informed about 8:40 a.m. Monday that a student may have brought a firearm into the building. The school is located at 21300 College Blvd.

The staff member and the school resource officer immediately contacted the student. The officer took the student into custody.

An unloaded firearm was recovered during this investigation, police said.

The Olathe Police Department is working with the Olathe School District on this incident.

Principal Chris Zuck sent the following letter to parents:



I wanted to let you know of a situation that occurred this morning. We were informed by a parent that their student may have brought an unloaded weapon to school this morning. The school resource officer and school officials immediately met with the student upon notification and the weapon was recovered. It is important to know that the weapon was not loaded and there was no ammunition on property. We are working closely with the Olathe Police Department regarding this incident and believe that at no time were students or staff in any danger. Student and staff safety is our first priority and we are appreciative of careful watch and communication by our parents and community. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate in contacting me.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

