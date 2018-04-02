Following leaky pipes and mold, UMKC files lawsuit against developers of apartment complex

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has filed a lawsuit against the developers and contractors who built the Oak Place Apartments after hundreds of students were moved out of university housing due to water damage. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has filed a lawsuit against the developers and contractors who built the Oak Place Apartments after hundreds of students were moved out of university housing due to water damage.

Many of those students returning from spring break will be moving into new housing for the rest of the semester.

"It's been horrible," said Peter Trinh, one of around 250 students who moved out. "I originally lived in that part of the building. Then, they moved me since December to this side of the building. Now they're moving us again."

The school says the problems in the building began with leaking pipes, which eventually led to mold problems.

They have closed the building as a preventative measure, concerned that warm spring weather could make the mold worse.

The university issued this statement about the lawsuit:

"We have focused our attention on ensuring that students are disrupted as little as possible and have secured housing for them for the rest of the semester."

Repairs to the building could cost $10 million, the university said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.