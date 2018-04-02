Woman reported missing in Edwardsville, KS - KCTV5

Woman reported missing in Edwardsville, KS

EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KS) -

Police in Edwardsville are looking for a missing woman. 

Edwina Scroggins, 39, was last seen in Edwardsville on Sunday, April 1. 

She was possibly traveling to Kansas City, KS in a silver car. 

If you see her or have any information on her, contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 913-441-6983 or police dispatch at 913-596-3000. 

