Woman reported missing in Edwardsville, KS

Police in Edwardsville are looking for a missing woman.

Edwina Scroggins, 39, was last seen in Edwardsville on Sunday, April 1.

She was possibly traveling to Kansas City, KS in a silver car.

If you see her or have any information on her, contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 913-441-6983 or police dispatch at 913-596-3000.

