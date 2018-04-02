Bomb techs on standby in Kansas City to recover potentially dangerous explosive devices

Members of the Kansas and Missouri Bomb Tech Working Group are on standby this week to recover potentially dangerous explosive devices throughout the Kansas City area. (KCTV5)

Local, state and federal bomb technicians say they are repeatedly called to homes and businesses where the owners have discovered a potentially dangerous explosive device.

“It’s designed to hurt people. That’s why they build those things. And, so, we want to make sure people aren’t handling them so they get themselves hurt," FBI bomb technician Jonathan Tucker said.

The FBI says, on average, squads respond eight to 10 times a month in the greater Kansas City metro area.

"These devices are generally mementos that have been brought home by relatives from their time serving our nation in the military, or possibly purchased at swap meets or similar venues," the FBI said.

That is why a concentrated effort will be made to recover and render safe any of these items that members of the community may have in their possession.

“The chemicals that they made these explosives out of, they start to change over time. And the more they change the less stable they become," Tucker said.

The Bomb Tech Working Group is a task force comprised of the FBI Kansas City Division, other federal agencies and 15 state and local bomb squads.

