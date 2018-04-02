Emergency repairs on Manchester Bridge will impact commute times

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the right lane on eastbound I-70 at Manchester Bridge for emergency bridge repair. (File photo)

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed the right lane on eastbound I-70 at Manchester Bridge for emergency bridge repair.

The bridge barrier was damaged in a crash Sunday night and requires crews to address it immediately for the safety of the driving public.

MoDOT says the closure will last for a week and will impact commute times.

"Be prepared for slower traffic. Alter your departure times to miss peak hours," the department said Monday.

MoDOT also said to be patient and considerate to your fellow motorists.

"Use the zipper merge and take turns at the merge point," they said.

