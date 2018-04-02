Voters head to polls Tuesday to weigh in on some big issues

In Kansas City, voters will be asked to re-authorize a one-percent sales tax for 20 years. It would pay for capital improvements including the city's portion of the Buck O'Neil Bridge renovation. (KCTV)

Voters head to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on some big issues across the metro.

In Kansas City, voters will be asked to re-authorize a one-percent sales tax for 20 years. It would pay for capital improvements including the city's portion of the Buck O'Neil Bridge renovation.

Grain Valley voters will decide on an $11.5 million school bond. Among other things, it would add a new entrance, administrative offices and a health clinic.

Liberty, Independence, Blue Springs, Odessa and Belton are all asking for a local use tax to make up for revenue lost to online sales.

