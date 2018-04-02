Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead delays opening due to snow, ice - KCTV5

Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead delays opening due to snow, ice

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
You're going to have to wait one more day to see the animals at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead. (KCTV5) You're going to have to wait one more day to see the animals at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

You're going to have to wait one more day to see the animals at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead.

Due to this weekend's snow and ice, the farm is pushing back its opening day to Tuesday.

You're also going to have to wait to feed the baby goats. They are suffering from mouth sores, so they'll be in quarantine until they're feeling well enough to interact with the public.

There is no word on exactly how long that could take.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.