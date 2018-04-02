Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead delays opening due to snow, ice

You're going to have to wait one more day to see the animals at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead. (KCTV5)

Due to this weekend's snow and ice, the farm is pushing back its opening day to Tuesday.

You're also going to have to wait to feed the baby goats. They are suffering from mouth sores, so they'll be in quarantine until they're feeling well enough to interact with the public.

There is no word on exactly how long that could take.

