Douglas County Sheriff's vehicle struck while working weather-related wreck

No one was injured after a vehicle struck a Douglas County Sheriff's patrol vehicle.

The county says one of its deputies are working a weather-related wreck on Kansas Highway 10 when a vehicle lost control on a slick road and hit it.

Earlier in the day, a mail truck slid off the road in Douglas County.

This pic shows the outcome of driving too fast for conditions. While one of our deputies was out of the vehicle working a weather-related accident on K10 today, a separate vehicle lost control on the slick road & hit the parked patrol car. Luckily, no one was injured. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/MIjHw84fUH — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) April 1, 2018

Roads are slick in DG Co. Our patrol deputies are kindly asking for drivers to slow way down if you’re out and about. pic.twitter.com/STcROsdykt — Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) April 1, 2018

