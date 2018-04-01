Douglas County Sheriff's vehicle struck while working weather-re - KCTV5

Douglas County Sheriff's vehicle struck while working weather-related wreck

Posted: Updated:
Source: Douglas County Sheriff's Twitter Account Source: Douglas County Sheriff's Twitter Account
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

No one was injured after a vehicle struck a Douglas County Sheriff's patrol vehicle. 

The county says one of its deputies are working a weather-related wreck on Kansas Highway 10 when a vehicle lost control on a slick road and hit it. 

Earlier in the day, a mail truck slid off the road in Douglas County. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.