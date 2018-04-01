April blast of winter leads to numerous wrecks around Kansas City

The snow and sleet have exited the Kansas City metro area, but due to unusual cold temperatures, the concern is now the possibility of roads refreezing.

The snow will be east of the Kansas City viewing area by 6 p.m. on Sunday night.

Temperatures will continue to fall tonight into the low to mid 20s.

This will cause untreated surfaces that are wet to refreeze.

In addition, low lying freezing fog or freezing mist may develop toward daybreak or just after sunrise on Monday.

The morning commute could be slick if the freezing fog or freezing drizzle develops. The threat of freezing drizzle extends until about 9 a.m. before temperatures warm above freezing on Monday.

The National Weather Service says the high of 33 degrees makes it the second coldest April 1 on record in Kansas City. It's the coldest April 1 in Kansas City since 1926.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A said Sunday night that weather resulted in nearly 150 wrecks.

Over 300 calls for service were made, including 144 crashes that resulted in nine injuries.

Among those injured included a Henry Country Sheriff's Deputy, who is expected to make a recovery.

On the Kansas side, a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy patrol car was struck. No injuries were reported.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will be working to make sure roads are clear.

"Overland Park Police is requesting that all non-injury accidents be walked in at a later date. Drivers should exchange pertinent information (DL numbers, insurance information, license plate numbers, names of persons involved). They will continue to respond to injury accidents or accidents where the vehicles are not drivable or accidents where susbstance abuse is suspected."

If you have to get out today please be careful, the roads are slick. KCKPD officers are working on 27 accidents. If your car is drivable (no injuries) exchange driver info & file report later. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 1, 2018

Roads are freezing and getting slick. Multiple accidents across Wyandotte County. Please slow down — Bonner Springs PD (@BonnerSpringsPD) April 1, 2018

Troopers have responded to 31 calls for service and 19 crashes since this #Easter weather event started. Please stay home. If you have to travel please slow down, adjust your following distance and wear your seat belt! — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 1, 2018

UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory expanded into our southernmost counties. Mainly for sleet and frz rain, light ice accumulations. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/7yiv9dzmUq — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) April 1, 2018

Best chance for accumulating snow in the KC Metro will be during the afternoon. Updates on @KCTV5 starting at 9:30am. pic.twitter.com/gmjFF0Oj01 — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) April 1, 2018

