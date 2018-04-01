KC metro expected to see snow in the afternoon on Easter

Best chance for accumulating snow in the KC metro will be during the afternoon.

Snow has started falling in northern Missouri and it is expected to drift into the Kansas City metro by the afternoon.

Drivers and Easter travelers should expect slick conditions and low visibility at times.

Northern Missouri will see the bulk of accumulating snow with 2 to 4 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Missouri from now until 7 p.m. The same advisory will be in effect for parts of the KC metro from noon until 7 p.m.

The Metro could see around an inch, with areas south of I-70 seeing less than that. However, counties south of I-70 will also have a chance at seeing a wintry mix or sleet instead of snow.

High temperatures will only reach the low- to mid-30s.

Once the wintry weather moves out by the start of the evening, it's going to be a cold night with lows in the 20s.

Watch for a little rain into Monday. With temperatures starting off below freezing there could be a little freezing drizzle south of Kansas City, but that looks more likely outside of the viewing area.

Cancellations:

Royals postpone today's game amid weather concerns

