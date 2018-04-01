KC metro expected to see snow in the afternoon on Easter - KCTV5

KC metro expected to see snow in the afternoon on Easter

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Ronelle Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
Best chance for accumulating snow in the KC metro will be during the afternoon. Best chance for accumulating snow in the KC metro will be during the afternoon.
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Snow has started falling in northern Missouri and it is expected to drift into the Kansas City metro by the afternoon.

Drivers and Easter travelers should expect slick conditions and low visibility at times.

Northern Missouri will see the bulk of accumulating snow with 2 to 4 inches.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Missouri from now until 7 p.m. The same advisory will be in effect for parts of the KC metro from noon until 7 p.m.

The Metro could see around an inch, with areas south of I-70 seeing less than that. However, counties south of I-70 will also have a chance at seeing a wintry mix or sleet instead of snow.

High temperatures will only reach the low- to mid-30s.

Once the wintry weather moves out by the start of the evening, it's going to be a cold night with lows in the 20s.

Watch for a little rain into Monday. With temperatures starting off below freezing there could be a little freezing drizzle south of Kansas City, but that looks more likely outside of the viewing area.

To stay up to date will all the changing weather conditions, download our StormTrack5 Weather app. Click here to download it from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

Cancellations: 

Royals postpone today's game amid weather concerns

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.