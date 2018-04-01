April blast of winter leads to numerous wrecks around Kansas Cit - KCTV5

April blast of winter leads to numerous wrecks around Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Ronelle Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KC Scout) (KC Scout)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

The snow and sleet have exited the Kansas City metro area, but due to unusual cold temperatures, the concern is now the possibility of roads refreezing. 

The snow will be east of the Kansas City viewing area by 6 p.m. on Sunday night. 

Temperatures will continue to fall tonight into the low to mid 20s. 

VIDEO FORECAST: Roads could refreeze ahead of Monday morning commute

This will cause untreated surfaces that are wet to refreeze. 

In addition, low lying freezing fog or freezing mist may develop toward daybreak or just after sunrise on Monday. 

The morning commute could be slick if the freezing fog or freezing drizzle develops.  The threat of freezing drizzle extends until about 9 a.m. before temperatures warm above freezing on Monday.

The National Weather Service says the high of 33 degrees makes it the second coldest April 1 on record in Kansas City. It's the coldest April 1 in Kansas City since 1926. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A said Sunday night that weather resulted in nearly 150 wrecks. 

Over 300 calls for service were made, including 144 crashes that resulted in nine injuries. 

Among those injured included a Henry Country Sheriff's Deputy, who is expected to make a recovery. 

On the Kansas side, a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy patrol car was struck. No injuries were reported. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will be working to make sure roads are clear. 

"Overland Park Police is requesting that all non-injury accidents be walked in at a later date. 

Drivers should exchange pertinent information (DL numbers, insurance information, license plate numbers, names of persons involved).

They will continue to respond to injury accidents or accidents where the vehicles are not drivable or accidents where susbstance abuse is suspected."

To view traffic conditions at any time, click here.

To stay up to date will all the changing weather conditions, download our StormTrack5 Weather app. Click here to download it from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

Cancellations: 

Royals postpone today's game amid weather concerns

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.