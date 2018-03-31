Villanova beats Kansas for another title shot

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, left, fights for a loose ball with Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) and Mikal Bridges, right, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four. (AP Photo/Chris Steppig, NCAA Photos Pool)

Villanova is going to play for another national championship.

Eric Paschall had 24 points, including four of the Wildcats' record 18 3-pointers, in a 95-79 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. Jalen Brunson, the AP national player of the year added 18 points, while Omari Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo each had 15.

The Wildcats set all kind of records while making all those long-range shots. They had the most ever made 3s in a Final Four game, and now have the most ever in a single NCAA tournament with 66 in their five games — with one more game to play. They also set the NCAA single-season record.

Villanova, the national champion two years ago when the Final Four was also in Texas, plays Michigan on Monday night.

The only time Kansas led was when Udoka Azubuike hit a jumper on the first shot of the game. The Wildcats then scored 11 straight points, including 3s by three different players in less than 90 seconds.

AP All-America guard Devonte' Graham, the Big 12 player of the year, had 23 points for the Jayhawks. Malik Newman added 21.

Kansas won the last of its five national titles five years ago, the last time the Final Four was in San Antonio's Alamodome.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press.