Woman injured by relative with knife in Olathe

Olathe police are investigating after a woman was injured by a relative overnight.

The incident happened at about 1:10 a.m. on Saturday in the 13800 block of West 138th Street.

A 60-year-old woman was confronted by a 24-year-old woman holding a knife and sustained minor injuries.

After the altercation, the suspect temporarily stopped the victim from leaving.

She was eventually able to call 911 and officers came and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect and victim are related, according to police.

The Olathe Police Department is still investigating.

