Friends remember Kansas City woman killed in fire

Kansas City, Missouri firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning fire that has left one person dead.

Sharon Owens-Bradford, 65, was found dead by firefighters.

According to officials, the fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near Cambridge Avenue and 87th Street on Kansas City’s eastern side.

The news affected many of her loved ones, especially with Easter Sunday taking place.

Among those who remembered her were members at her church.

“It’s devastating," said Ward Chapel AME Church Rev. Vigil Gordon Glenn III. "Sharon represents the fourth death since we’ve had since March. You know most of the people that have died have long sicknesses, long illnesses so we can plan for it. But to lose someone suddenly in a house fire, you can’t prepare for that.”

Willa Shaw, a close friend, said she left behind a son and several grandchildren.

“Sharon is the type of person that everything had to be in order and we can’t understand why a smoke alarm didn’t go off to get her out of there," Shaw said. "That what a lot of us have been trying to understand.”

Family members and friends are still trying to organize funeral details.

Investigators have not released what caused the fire.

