65-year-old woman dies in house fire early on Saturday

Kansas City, Missouri firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning fire that has left one person dead.

According to officials, the fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near Cambridge Avenue and 87th Street on Kansas City’s eastern side.

Fire officials said that the victim is a 65-year-old woman.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.