65-year-old woman dies in house fire early on Saturday - KCTV5

65-year-old woman dies in house fire early on Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
(Eric Smith/KCTV) (Eric Smith/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City, Missouri firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning fire that has left one person dead. 

According to officials, the fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near Cambridge Avenue and 87th Street on Kansas City’s eastern side.

Fire officials said that the victim is a 65-year-old woman.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.