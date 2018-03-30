Olathe police investigating after 16-year-old is injured in hit-and-run

The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
A judge sentenced Nicquan Midgyett to life in prison, without the possibility of parole for 25 years, plus an additional 48 months, for his role in the homicide at She’s a Pistol.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
The Kansas City Police Department has taken a shooting suspect into custody following a chase in cars and on foot.More >
If your dream job includes binge-watching Netflix all day, then you might want to check out this new position.More >
Residents in Blue Springs are saying enough is enough after repeated issues at a local motel.More >
A second Kansas City, KS man has been found guilty for murder of Louis M. Scherzer.More >
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working with the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department to investigate a possible case of measles in the KC area.More >
A paramedic with the Kansas City Fire Department faces federal drug charges after prosecutors said he stole fentanyl and morphine from ambulances, replacing the fentanyl with another substance.More >
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead said on Friday that baby goat bottle feeding will not be open to visitors when they open on April 2 due to the fact that the goats are ill.More >
