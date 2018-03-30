Olathe police investigating after 16-year-old is injured in hit-and-run

The Olathe Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was injured by a van in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened at 7:11 a.m. on Friday in the area of S. Montclaire Drive and W. Concord Drive.

A 16-year-old girl was hit by a white, work-style van with square rear windows as she tried to cross the street.

The van was last seen traveling east on Concord, away from the scene. The driver was described as a white male in his 30s with a scruffy appearance.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

