Thief steals $15K in merchandise from Shoal Creek Golf Course

A “smash and grab” thief used a rock to shatter a door at the Shoal Creek Golf Course’s Pro Shop.

Police want people to take a look at the video surveillance that captured the quick crime that took about one minute.

The crawling criminal quickly got to their feet and starting stealing.

The suspect grabbed expensive golf clubs and bags on Thursday around 2 a.m.

The burglar took off with about $15,000 worth of Titleist and Callaway merchandise. It's said that they went directly for the most expensive clubs.

The suspect wore very baggy clothing and drove an older Oldsmobile.

“I couldn’t identify gender or race or anything,” said Doug Schroeder, Administrative Officer for the Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Department. “We do know the car was a 1996 Cutlass station wagon.”

The alarm went off, but the suspect had left by the time police arrived.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call KCMO police or 816-474-TIPS.

