Goats quarantined at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park

The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
A judge sentenced Nicquan Midgyett to life in prison, without the possibility of parole for 25 years, plus an additional 48 months, for his role in the homicide at She’s a Pistol.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
Residents in Blue Springs are saying enough is enough after repeated issues at a local motel.More >
The Kansas City Police Department has taken a shooting suspect into custody following a chase in cars and on foot.More >
A second Kansas City, KS man has been found guilty for murder of Louis M. Scherzer.More >
If your dream job includes binge-watching Netflix all day, then you might want to check out this new position.More >
A paramedic with the Kansas City Fire Department faces federal drug charges after prosecutors said he stole fentanyl and morphine from ambulances, replacing the fentanyl with another substance.More >
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >
The mezzanine area in Terminal B at Kansas City International Airport has been reopened following treatment for bedbugs.More >
