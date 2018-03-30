Goats quarantined at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead said on Friday that baby goat bottle feeding will not be open to visitors when they open on April 2 due to the fact that the goats are ill.

“Some of the baby goats in the herd have contracted a virus called ecthyma, or ‘sore mouth,’” the release said. “Sore mouth causes lesions around a mother goat’s udder and a baby goat’s mouth.”

It is treatable with ointments and antibiotics, so the goats are being cared for by a veterinarian.

"Bottle feeding operations will resume once the virus has run its course and pending approval from the Farmstead veterinarian following another onsite examination," they added.

“We are confident the goats will be feeling better soon,” the release said.

“As they have for decades, children and families will be able to experience and learn about life on a Kansas farm in the early 1900s,” it continued. “Many animals, including cows, sheep, chickens, ponies, and horses will greet visitors on opening day.”

