Police take shooting suspect into custody after chase

The Kansas City Police Department has taken a shooting suspect into custody following a chase in cars and on foot.

Officers went to the shooting scene in the 2000 block of E. 30th Street around 10:15 a.m. when someone called and said there had been a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim, a man in his 40s, in critical condition. They sent him to a local hospital for surgery.

The shooting happened between two houses. Neighbors who spoke to KCTV5 said that the victim was laying in the street when police arrived.

While there, officers saw a suspect fleeing the area in a Jeep and began a chase.

The chase ended about 10 minutes later at 26th and Indiana when the suspect bailed out of the vehicle and started running on foot, jumping over a fence and running through foliage as well.

Police took the suspect into custody around 10:35 a.m.

By noon, police still had the area where the chase ended closed off. The Jeep could be seen in the area and was down to its metal rims on one wheel in the front and one in the back.

“We found a gun," said Capt. Ryan Mills with the Kansas City Police Department. "I can’t say that he actually had the gun, but we did find a gun here at the scene.”

For about an hour, police stood over the spot to protect the gun before taking it in as evidence. They cannot confirm if it was the gun used in the shooting, at this time.

Monica Buckner to KCTV5 News that the suspect ran through her yard.

"He just ran through there and the cops apprehended him," she said. "He came through my backyard right there, and he came through my mama’s backyard and she’s in there asleep. Ain’t no telling what would have happened.”

One man who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened said that violent crimes do not happen there.

“It’s quiet you know," said Demetrice Thompson. "Nothing usually happens over here.”

“It’s shocking news to hear that somebody got shot, once again," he said. "We don’t usually have violent crimes over here. It’s pretty mellow."

For people in the neighborhood, the shooting struck a chord.

Thompson said that he was worried about his family in the morning when he heard about the shooting, but that everyone in his family is safe.

“Everybody knows everybody," he said. "My heart dropped.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

