National title dreams for Custer, Richardson could come at KU's expense

Former Blue Valley Northwest stars Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson have national title dreams as Loyola is in the Final Four.

But those dreams could come at the expense of the Kansas Jayhawks, the program that was 30 minutes down the road from Overland Park.

Custer and Richardson already knocked out the Kansas State Wildcats. Now, a Loyola-KU national title game is possible.

"Me and Ben have more friends that go to KU than go to K-State," Custer said. "Obviously all the KU fans that are friends with us are texting us and everything."

However, Custer says Michigan will be a tough challenge for the Cinderella from Chicago.

"Michigan is gonna be a really tough test for us," Custer said. "It's just another game we aren't picked to win and we are going to be the underdogs. We can't really be thinking about Kansas yet."

The prospect of KU crossing paths with the former Huskies stars didn't escape Jayhawks head coach Bill Self's mind.

"He's a big time player, they both are," Self said. "But Clay being player of the year in the Valley and playing at such a high level, I've watched him play a lot. I told him after teen camp going into his senior year, hey just so you know, we can't recruit you. We have Devonte (Graham) and we have Frank (Mason III)."

Self said Custer hinted to him that playing Kansas State in the Elite Eight "wouldn't feel as good playing (KU) on Monday night."

