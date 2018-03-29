Mezzanine area in Terminal B closed in KCI following discovery of bed bugs

The mezzanine area in Terminal B at Kansas City International Airport is closed after bed bugs were discovered in a chair.

A spokesperson for KCI says it's not a food-related issue and food preparation areas are not affected.

Cleaning crews soared in and blocked off the escalators – no one was allowed near the area.

Michael Roach is on a layover and was en route to this food court on the second floor - only to find out it’s been shut down.

“My appetite is kind of done for today," Roach said. “It’s actually quite alarming.”

The area will likely be open on Friday, KCI says.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.