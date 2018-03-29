Blue Springs residents want inn closed down after recurring issues

Residents in Blue Springs are saying enough is enough after repeated issues at a local motel.

While the city has issued some citations for the business, some are saying that’s not enough.

Residents and businesses nearby told KCTV5 News that the police are there almost daily and it’s a big concern for their safety.

While things were quiet and calm at the Welcome Inn in Blue Springs on Thursday evening, those nearby said it’s a problem.

“We have called the city,” said neighbor Donna Sisk. “I've talked to the police. They say we have gone to the city, and that they have raised the rents and that's about it.”

Sisk said her neighborhood has seen things go from bad to worse in the recent months.

“I see these people walking down,” she said. “They stole stuff from my house. They broke into one of the neighbors’ houses about three weeks ago.”

Betty Tyree, another neighbor, said she wants to see them closed down.

While Sisk and Tyree live in a development butted up to the back of the business, they aren’t the only ones complaining.

Businesses next door have their concerns to.

“The biggest thing is we just want our customers to feel safe,” said Stephanie Closser, who works next door. “We want to feel safe.”

She said they notice police at the business regularly.

“they're checking in or there's been a complaint, they're stopping by,” she said. “We see something a few times a week.”

While no one from the business chose to speak on camera, they said they are currently in compliance, which is the original reason for the citations from the city.

Elected officials also declined to comment on-camera, but acknowledged the issue. They even went so far as saying that they are looking at code ordinances to try and fix the problem moving forward.

Still, some said that’s not enough.

“It's really easy to say, ‘Oh, we're up to code and we have our fire extinguishers,’” Closser said. “From an insurance background, too, you can simply check off the list of things you have to have.” “What we're concerned with here doesn't have to do with if they have enough fire extinguishers; it's like, we want to feel safe,” she said.

The city said the company has three weeks to get up to code.

They declined to say any details on what those ordinance changes will be, saying they would need to have it go through legal first.

