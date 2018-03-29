Widow to man convicted of murdering her husband: You didn't break me

A judge sentenced Nicquan Midgyett to life in prison, without possibility of parole for 25 years, plus an additional 48 months, for his role in the homicide of Jon Bieker at She’s A Pistol gun store in Shawnee, KS.

Jon Bieker was killed at the She’s A Pistol gun store in Shawnee, Kansas on January 9, 2015.

Midgyett previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and aggravated battery.

More than three years after the murder, Becky Bieker spoke to Midgyett at his sentencing.

“My goal was to get across to him that even though he did all of these horrible things to Jon and myself, he didn't break me," she said. "He didn't end my life. He doesn't have that power to do so.”

Jon Bieker's mother and sister asked the judge to show no mercy toward the defendant. They believe the suspects mercilessly attacked the court.

Midgyett cried as he told the court he wanted to tell the family he was sincerely sorry for what he did.

"The apology was worth the paper it was written on. So nothing," Becky Biekert said. "I know he commented that he hopes I'll be able to forgive him. I don't think that's my responsibility. Frankly, I don't think I need to give him another thought until I go to the parole board if it goes there.”

