Man sentenced to life in prison plus 48 months for murder at She’s a Pistol

A judge sentenced Nicquan Midgyett to life in prison, without the possibility of parole for 25 years, plus an additional 48 months, for his role in the homicide at She’s a Pistol.

Jon Bieker was killed at the She’s A Pistol gun store in Shawnee, Kansas on January 9, 2015.

Midgyett previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and aggravated battery.

