Man sentenced to life in prison plus 48 months for murder at She - KCTV5

Man sentenced to life in prison plus 48 months for murder at She’s a Pistol

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A judge sentenced Nicquan Midgyett to life in prison, without the possibility of parole for 25 years, plus an additional 48 months, for his role in the homicide at She’s a Pistol.

Jon Bieker was killed at the She’s A Pistol gun store in Shawnee, Kansas on January 9, 2015. 

Midgyett previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and aggravated battery. 

Previous coverage:

Suspect pleads guilty to 1 of 4 charges in She's a Pistol murder case

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.