Before game, Royals honor Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton

United States Army United States Army
The Kansas City Royals honored fallen Clinton, MO police officer Christopher Ryan Morton before Thursday's opening game of the 2018 MLB season. 

Morton, 30, was killed in the line-of-duty on March 6. 

A moment of silence was held for Morton and his photo was shown on the Crown Vision. 

Morton was a full-time officer from February 2015 through January 2017, when he became a reserve officer. He returned to full-time duty last September, one month after another officer was fatally shot. 

He was honored at a Royals game in June 2014, and presented Jeremy Guthrie with a US flag that was flown during his deployment.

