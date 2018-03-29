Co-defendant found guilty in murder of Louis Scherzer - KCTV5

Co-defendant found guilty in murder of Louis Scherzer

Efrain Gonzalez Efrain Gonzalez
KANSAS CITY, KS

A second Kansas City, KS man has been found guilty for murder of Louis M. Scherzer. 

Efrain Gonzalez, 19, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday by a jury in Wyandotte County. He will be sentenced on May 4, 2018. 

On Nov. 27, 2016, Scherzer was killed outside of a bar at Sixth and Central Avenue in KCK. He was found shot on a sidewalk and later died at a hospital. 

Filiberto Espinoza, 20, was a co-defendant in the case. He was sentenced to life in prison in November 2017. 

The trial began earlier this week. 

