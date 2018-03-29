Wichita State's Landry Shamet declares for NBA draft - KCTV5

Wichita State's Landry Shamet declares for NBA draft

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Landry Shamet (AP) Landry Shamet (AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita State guard Landry Shamet has declared for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent, effectively ending his college career with two seasons of eligibility left.

The 21-year-old Shamet made the announcement Thursday on his Instagram account.

Shamet averaged 14.9 points and 5.2 assists last season, helping the Shockers to a second-place finish in their inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference.

The fourth-seeded Shockers were upset by No. 13 seed Marshall in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Shamet was held to 11 points by the Thundering Herd, going 3 of 13 from the field and 0 for 7 from the 3-point arc. He also had four turnovers to go with eight assists.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.