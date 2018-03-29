Elementary school introduces health clinic for students

Twice a week, a space at Merriam Park Elementary School is transformed into a health clinic for students.

“We’re just excited to have this opportunity to bring health and wellness to our community,” said Dustin Springer with the Shawnee Mission School District.

That’s the purpose of the school-based health clinic at the elementary school, where the community room turns from a space used for learning to a space for health.

“Immunizations, health and wellness checks, physicals, if you’re just kind of feeling under the weather, they’ll address things like that,” Springer said. “And then, for behavioral health, they do assessments and talk about different steps that would help the students to be more productive and live better lives.”

Springer said they hope to be able to expand hours eventually to allow more access.

“We’re going to really be able to address those needs of our students,” he said. “I get a little choked up thinking about it because it is such a great thing for the district. It’s really going to have an impact on our students and I kind of see it as the future of education.”

The space is open for walk-ins on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 3:30. It’s open on Wednesdays from 8:30 to 11:30, by appointment.

Students must have a parent with them to be seen.

The space has been open since mid-January, but the official ribbon-cutting was on Thursday. Their numbers have been growing every week.

