Kansas schools would get $500M boost under new GOP plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas lawmakers have proposed increasing school funding by $500 million to satisfy a state Supreme Court mandate.

The Kansas City Star reports that a House committee advanced legislation on Wednesday night that would phase in the increase over five years. Republican Rep. Melissa Rooker, of Fairway, says the plan is a "good-faith effort to try and get our state education system back on track."

The plan emerged one day after Senate Democrats endorsed a $600 million increase for schools that was rejected by Republican senators. The state's high court has given lawmakers until April 30 to respond to a ruling that found schools are inadequately funded.

A study commissioned by legislative leaders and released earlier this month said up to $2 billion more may be needed to improve student performance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.