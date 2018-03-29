UPDATE: Azubuike's mother to see Jayhawks star play in Final Four

According to a tweet from U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS), Udoka Azubuike's mother has had a visa approved and will be able to see her son play in the Final Four this weekend.

Yoder tweeted out the update on Thursday afternoon:

Breaking news: we’ve been informed that Udoka’s mother’s visa has been approved! — Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) March 29, 2018

The University of Kansas confirms she will be in attendance on Saturday.

“For Doke to be able to share his experience at the Final Four with his mom is something neither of them will ever forget,” said Athletics Director Sheahon Zenger in a statement. “You can see it in Doke’s face whenever we discuss it.”

According to CBS Sports, Yoder and other officials had to work with the Nigeran Consulate and the U.S. State Department to secure the travel visa.

Zenger thanked Yoder, along with U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) for their assistance in the process.

“We are thankful to them for going above and beyond to help Udoka and his mom,” Zenger said.

She lives in Nigeria and has never seen him play basketball before.

