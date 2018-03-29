Kansas City Zoo to welcome second polar bear

The Kansas City Zoo said that they are anticipating the arrival of another polar bear.

Bam Bam, a 30-year-old female bear, will soon be coming to the KC Zoo from Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bam Bam was born at the Henry Doorly Zoo in November of 1987 and has been a local favorite ever since. Zoo guests enjoy watching her play with the plastic barrels she likes to smash, roll, lie on, and toss into the water to use as pool float toys.

According to her caregivers, Bam Bam is an inquisitive, smart, and sometimes temperamental bear who is great at problem-solving.

“As Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium continues to work forward on their master plan, the Polar Bear Species Survival Plan has recommended that Bam Bam be permanently transferred to the Kansas City Zoo,” the Zoo said.

She will be joining Berlin, a 28-year-old female that has been at the KC Zoo since December of 2012.

At 18,000 square feet, the zoo's Polar Bear Passage was built to accommodate up to three bears so there is room for both of them.

Bam Bam is expected to arrive in Kansas City in April, but it will be awhile before she can greet Zoo guests. “She will stay behind the scenes for about a month to acclimate to her new home, then Berlin and Bam Bam will go through a careful introductory process that could include taking turns outdoors,” the KC Zoo said.

They said that those visiting the zoo should be able to see the new bear in the summer.

