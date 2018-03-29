Olathe police trying to identify 'porch pirate'

The Olathe Police Department is trying to identify someone they say is a "porch pirate."

The incident happened on March 3 in the 1000 block of E. Sleepy Hollow Drive.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call the police at 913-971-7500, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.