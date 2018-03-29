Police: Parents of 2 toddlers wander on Overland Park street found

Overland Park police said they have located the parents of two toddlers found wandering along Shawnee Mission Parkway early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Overland Park Police Department, officers contacted the parents and arrangements are being made to reunite the family.

Officers responded to Shawnee Mission Parkway and Santa Fe Drive, a few blocks from the children’s grandmother's home, around 3 a.m. in response to the incident. Police said the children are 3 to 4 years old.

The department is continuing to investigate this incident to determine how the toddlers got out of their home and began wandering in the road.

