Former KU coach Larry Brown traveling with Jayhawks to Final Four

The man who guided the 1988 Kansas Jayhawks to a national title is hoping he can bring some luck to this year's Jayhawks as they look for their fourth NCAA championship.

Former head coach Larry Brown is among those traveling with the team to San Antonio.

Brown rebuilt a KU program that struggled in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He led the Jayhawks to a 135-44 record in his time at KU, which included two Final Four appearances and that national title.

Brown also traveled with the 2008 Jayhawks, who ended up cutting the nets down in San Antonio.

