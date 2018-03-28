UPDATE: KU Hospital says measles case not connected to outbreak in Johnson County

The University of Kansas Hospital is contacting employees and patients following a confirmed measles case at the hospital.

In an update on Thursday, the hospital said the case is not "associated with the ongoing outbreak of measles" in Johnson County.

Hospital officials are currently notifying the employees and patients who worked or visited the hospital's Emergency Department and the first-floor Unit 15 during the following time periods:

Friday, March 23, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., in the Emergency Department;

From Friday, March 23, at 9 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Monday, March 26 in the first floor Unit 15 (cystic fibrosis and medical telemetry), and;

From Friday, March 23, at 9 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Monday, March 26 in common areas of the main hospital, such as the cafeteria, the main lobby and atrium, the coffee shop and gift shop.

The patient who tested positive for measles visited the hospital on Friday, March 23.

“Our top priority is the safety, health and well-being of our patients, employees and visitors,” said Dr. Timothy Williamson, Vice President for Quality and Safety for The University of Kansas Health System. “We encourage anyone who has not previously been vaccinated for measles and may have visited these areas during this time to contact their primary care provider to determine the most appropriate next step for them.”

